NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has served notices to the state governments of Assam and Tripura, seeking their responses to the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A division bench comprising chief justice of India – Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Monday heard as many as 220 petitions challenging CAA and directed the central government to file a response along with the state governments of Assam and Tripura.

Speaking on the development, Tripura royal scion and the chairman of the TIPRA party – Pradyot Debbarma had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the CAA in December 2019.

Debbarman in his petition claimed, “The indigenous inhabitants belonging to both tribal and non-tribal communities of pre-liberated East Pakistan were reduced to minority due to heavy influx from Bangladesh after 1971 and CAA has provisioned to accept them as Indian in the name of religious persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.”

The majority tribal of hill Tripura have reduced to 31 percent over last 50 years and as a result, development of indigenous communities have not been done expectedly, as the resources including land mass is shared. Apart from that, social peace and harmony are being disturbed due to illegal migrants, but the government attempted to sacrifice everything for their vote bank politics, he argued.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for next hearing on October 31 for directions. However, the bench directed to segregate the issues of Assam and the Northeast states from the other states after the petitioners’ counsels argued that the matter of Northeast was completely different from other states and the spirit of CAA.