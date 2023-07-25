Agartala: In a significant blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura, the party’s state chief, Pijush Kanti Biswas, has tendered his resignation from both the post and the primary membership of the party.

This unexpected decision was conveyed through a formal letter addressed to TMC’s leader and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Pijush Biswas, a notable political figure in Tripura and a senior advocate, had previously held the position of Chief of the Congress’s state unit.

However, in December, he defected to the TMC, mere months before the state’s election.

His resignation comes as a significant setback for the TMC, as Biswas played a crucial role in the party’s activities in Tripura. The reasons behind his departure from the party have not been disclosed.