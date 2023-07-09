Agartala: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has voiced concerns about a potential plot to disrupt unity among activists within the party in Tripura.

Addressing a gathering in Madhabbari in West Tripura on Saturday, Debbarma said, “There are attempts to disrupt the unity within our community. While many of us have aspirations to hold positions such as vice president, general secretary, ministers, and executive members, we must also consider the future of the next generation.”

The former royal scion turned politician also said that he would not tolerate attempts at blackmailing for party positions.

“Numerous individuals contacted me, demanding party posts and even threatening to leave if their demands were not met. I advised them to pursue their own path. If they have the courage, they should confront those who promote the use of the Bengali script for Kokborok,” he said.

Kokborok is an indigenous language in Tripura.

Debbarma slammed the state government for the meager budgetary allocation to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

He questioned, “Is this an example of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’?” The slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is often associated with the BJP.

The Tripura Finance Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, presented the budget of Rs 27,654 crore for the current fiscal year in the state assembly on Friday.

Debbarma reassured the indigenous people, known as ‘Tiprasa,’ that he would stand by them until his last breath.

He announced that Tipra Motha would launch a movement for greater Tipraland after the party’s two-day plenary session, scheduled to commence on July 15.