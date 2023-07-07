AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha has termed the protest by opposition parties in the state assembly on Friday (July 07) as ‘sinful’.

Reacting to the protest by the opposition parties inside the Tripura assembly, CM Dr Manik Saha said: “The way they demonstrated was sinful.”

“What happened today in the assembly was unbelievable. The assembly is meant to be the one of the most sacred places in democracy,” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

It may be mentioned here that as many as five MLAs of the opposition parties in Tripura were suspended from the budget session in the state assembly on Friday (July 07).

The suspended opposition MLAs had staged a protest demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly “watching porn” during the last assembly session.

While demonstrating the opposition leaders gathered in the well of the House, demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

During the protest, two MLAs from TIPRA party, namely Brishaketu Debbarma and Ranjit Debbarma, climbed onto a table in the House as part of their demonstration.

In response, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from the session, citing their disturbance and disregard for the decorum of the House.

As a result, the Speaker of the Tripura legislative assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, TIPRA MLAs Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, and Nandita Reang, as well as CPI-M MLA Nayan Sarkar, from the current session.

In protest against this decision, the opposition leaders decided to walk out of the house.