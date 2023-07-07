AGARTALA: Before the commencement of the budget session of the Tripura assembly on Friday (July 07), Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman sprinkled Gangajal inside the state assembly.

The opposition parties in Tripura have stated that the state assembly has become ‘impure’ after MLA of the ruling BJP Jadab Lal Nath “watched porn” during the previous assembly session.

“To purify” the Tripura assembly, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, on Friday (July 07), was seen sprinkling Gangajal to ‘purify’ the House.

It may be mentioned here that as many as five MLAs of the opposition parties in Tripura were suspended from the budget session in the state assembly on Friday (July 07).

The suspended opposition MLAs had staged a protest demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for allegedly “watching porn” during the last assembly session.

While demonstrating the opposition leaders gathered in the well of the House, demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

During the protest, two MLAs from TIPRA party, namely Brishaketu Debbarma and Ranjit Debbarma, climbed onto a table in the House as part of their demonstration.

In response, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from the session, citing their disturbance and disregard for the decorum of the House.

As a result, the Speaker of the Tripura legislative assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, TIPRA MLAs Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, and Nandita Reang, as well as CPI-M MLA Nayan Sarkar, from the current session.

In protest against this decision, the opposition leaders decided to walk out of the house.