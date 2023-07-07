AGARTALA: MLAs of the opposition parties in Tripura, including the TIPRA, Congress and CPI-M, staged a walkout during the ongoing budget session in the state assembly.

This action from the opposition parties in Tripura came in response to the suspension of as many as five MLAs from the Tripura assembly by the speaker for allegedly disrupting the decorum of the house during a protest.

The protest was triggered when Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition and TIPRA MLA, inquired about the status of his adjournment motion regarding the actions taken against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

Nath had been allegedly caught watching obscene videos during the previous assembly session in Tripura in March.

However, the Tripura Speaker refused to allow the opposition leaders to speak and instead asked the state finance minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, to present the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This led to opposition leaders to gather in the well of the House, demanding action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath.

During the protest, two MLAs from TIPRA party, namely Brishaketu Debbarma and Ranjit Debbarma, climbed onto a table in the house as part of their demonstration.

In response, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha requested the Speaker to suspend five opposition MLAs from the session, citing their disturbance and disregard for the decorum of the House.

As a result, the Speaker of the Tripura legislative assembly, Biswabandhu Sen, suspended Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, TIPRA MLAs Birshaketu Debbarma, Ranjit Debbarma, and Nandita Reang, as well as CPI-M MLA Nayan Sarkar, from the current session.

In protest against this decision, the opposition leaders decided to walk out of the house.