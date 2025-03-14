Tripura: Senior scribe attacked, journalists seek SP’s intervention

Agartala: A team of journalists on Thursday met newly appointed Superintendent of Police South Tripura district Maurya Krishna Chandrasekhar and sought his intervention to put the culprits guilty of perpetrating an attack on a senior journalist behind bars.

The accused persons, reportedly, attacked a senior Journalist, Biplab Baidya, who was returning home after discharging his professional duties at Jolaibari under South Tripura district. Baidya is a senior journalist of “Tripura Darpan” and All India Radio.

The journalist team led by Senior Journalist Sajal Kanti Baidya and Swapan Kumar Das met the police superintendent and apprised him of everything in detail. They also expressed their concerns over the safety and security of reporters working in the field.

According to a written memorandum submitted to the police, a few miscreants attacked Biplab Baidya, while returning from covering the Platinum Jubilee celebration program of Jolaibari Higher Secondary School.

Following this incident, Baikhora Police Station registered an FIR against Mithun Banik and Biswajit Nama on March 9, 2025.

Acting on the case, police have arrested both the accused persons. Later police released them on the same day of the arrest.

Expressing grave concerns over the release of the miscreants involved in the attack, the letter added that multiple eyewitness accounts are available who saw the miscreants chasing the victim wielding iron rods in hand.

The letter also mentioned that the accused persons were also the accused in the previous two murder cases.

The accused persons were also involved in several other anti-social activities in the area,” the letter added.

Considering the situation, the delegation of media professionals demanded a fair investigation in the case under a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer.

The delegation also demands the authority to remove the false and fabricated FIR against Baidya. Moreover, the delegation urges the authority to provide proper security and justice to the distressed family of the journalist.