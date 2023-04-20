AGARTALA: The ruling BJP party in Tripura on Wednesday rushed to the Kailasahar police station and demanded legal action against the culprits involved with the incident of defacing Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in the posters featuring him and minister Tinku Roy.

The Department of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA department) of the Kailasahar sub-division had erected the posters and hoardings in various parts of the city featuring Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and minister Tinku Roy wishing people on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Following this, a delegation of the BJP madam committee of Kailasahar led by the mandal president Siddhartha Dutta moved to the Kailasahar police station on Wednesday and demanded for a legal action against the culprits involved with the incident.

The mandal president said that the police was asked to access the CCTV footage of the Kailasahar city so as to nab the culprits.

He, however, hoped that police would act accordingly and detain the culprits who defaced the Chief Minister with black ink.