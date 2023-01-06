AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha has claimed that there has been a significant improvement in the law and order situation in the state.

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha said this while inaugurating Tripura Police Week 2023 on Friday at Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium in Agartala.

The Tripura chief minister said, “The law and order has also improved in the state significantly. Police are responsible for maintaining of law and order. People are now feeling secure which have to maintain by the police.”

“I do visit police stations and listened to their problems and I want to tell you that in the coming days all such issues will be solved soon,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said.

Moreover, the Tripura chief minister claimed that there has been a sharp decline in cultivation of ganja in the state.

“I can say proudly that the way ganja used to cultivate here has significantly decreased. And in terms of seizure of narcotics which come from Myanmar, we are second highest after Assam,” the Tripura CM said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Tripura police, Amitabh Ranjan said that Tripura police has been focusing towards community policing to enhance police public interface in preventing social evils like crime against women, drugs trafficking and etc.

“The law and order scenario of the state has improved a lot. Crimes has also decreased in the last six months. We are working for further improvement of law and order situation. Large consignment of narcotics has been seized in the last few months and several arrested. There is overall decrease in the crime against women and our officers are prompt in responding such cases,” said the Tripura top cop.