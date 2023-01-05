Agartala: The office of the Chief Electoral Office today published the final voter list in which around 80,000 new voters were enrolled.

Speaking with reporters, Chief Electoral officer (CEO), Kiran Gitte said, “Today the final voter list was published in all the polling stations. We have sent the copies to all district magistrates’ offices, Tehsil and Sub-divisional offices. We have also shared a copy with all the political parties. Before this summary revision, in Tripura, there were 27 lakh 33 thousand voters and now the number is 28 lakh 13 thousand voters.”

“Around 80 thousand voters were enrolled this time. This time number enrol of women is much higher than at any time. Around 11, 000 women enrolled their name this time as we have launched a special drive”, said Gitte.

He also informed that the number of third-gender voters significantly increased which was 46 and now 77.

This time the office of the CEO has also enrolled 13, 500 Bru voters in 12 locations.

From the security perspective, CEO Gitte said, “CAPF has already arrived on December 28 and whenever necessary we will bring more and will deploy them in vulnerable areas. Have taken all the steps to conduct the election free and fair”.