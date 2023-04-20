AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated the third unit of the Rubber Thread Plant of the DS Group in Bodhjungnagar.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the government is working to enhance commercialization of rubber in the state.

Addressing the inauguration event, Tripura Chief Minister stressed on the rural economy and said that the rubber plays a crucial role in enhancing the rural economy of the state.

Rs 21 crore was spent on setting up of the plant, from where the rubber threads will be exported to neighbouring Bangladesh, he said.

“There was no proper environment to grow business in the state by setting up industries and factories. It was after the establishment of the BJP-IPFT government that the industrialists are showing interest to invest in Tripura,” Dr Saha said.

Also read: Five out of India’s ten richest CMs are from Northeast: ADR report

He further added that employment opportunities are being generated for the youths of the state with the setting up of industries and factories.

The Tripura CM said, “Connectivity has been improved in the state with better roads, railways and airways, which perhaps will facilitate the investors to grow business in Tripura.”

Also read: Tripura mulls to produce ‘Green Hydrogen’ using bamboo

MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Chairman of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Nabadal Banik, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala Arif Mohammad, Special Secretary of Industry Department Abhishek Chandra along with the DS Group Senior Manager Kiran Chandra Jena among others were present in the programme.

Also read: Tripura: BJP never support greater Tipraland demand, says CM Saha