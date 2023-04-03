Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that his government is contemplating in producing ‘Green Hydrogen’ using bamboo in the state.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon after inaugurating an Exhibition on G-20 Conclave at International Fair Ground at Hapania in Agartala, Tripura CM Dr Saha said that the state government would seek financial help from the Central government that has already allocated Rs 10, 000 crores for green hydrogen energy production.

“We had a held a meeting on Bamboo and laying stress on the bamboo industry.

“Based of bamboo we can do so many things.

Also read: Tripura: BJP never support greater Tipraland demand, says CM Saha

“The purpose of this conclave is to explore innovative solutions that can help in tackle climate change while providing access to clean energy sources.

“We are already working on renewable energy like solar, biomass.

“We are also working on generating ‘Green Hydrogen’ for renewable energy from bamboo. In this conclave we are giving stress on producing of ‘Green Hydrogen’ from Bamboo.

“Several scientists in our country and also by foreign delegates during the G-20 conclave have suggested that we should give more emphasis on green hydrogen”, Tripua CM Dr Saha said.

He said that as generating wind energy is not feasible and the Tripura government is working on solar energy and already 107 megawatt solar energy the state government are generating.

He hoped that the state government should start producing ‘Green energy’ by the end of this year or at the start of next year.