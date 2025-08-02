Dimapur: Thuingaleng Muivah, general secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), was admitted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Friday due to health-related issues, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The 91-year-old leader is reported to be in stable condition and is currently under medical supervision. He was admitted after complaining of indigestion, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties, and other age-related ailments.

Muivah has been a key figure in the ongoing peace negotiations between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India. The NSCN-IM has been observing a ceasefire with the Centre since 1997. In 2015, the organisation signed a Framework Agreement with the Government of India as part of efforts to resolve the decades-long Naga political issue.

While discussions on a final settlement have continued, progress has slowed in recent months. The Centre’s representative for Naga peace talks, A K Mishra, has been holding separate meetings with various Naga groups and civil organisations in Nagaland.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been issued by the NSCN-IM regarding Muivah’s health.

