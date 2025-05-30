Agartala: Tripura Police recovered a large stash of 7,800 yaba tablets, a pistol, and live ammunition during an early morning raid in Dharmanagar on Friday.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 20 lakh.

The operation, launched around 3 am, was based on a tip-off that narcotics were being stored at the residence of Helal Miah. Acting swiftly, a joint team of officers led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dharmanagar raided the location.

While the prime suspect, Helal Miah, was not present during the raid and is currently on the run, police detained his wife, Maman Begum, who was at the house at the time. She has been taken into custody and is being held at the Dharmanagar police station.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Rai of North Tripura District confirmed the seizure and stated, “We had reliable input that narcotics were stored at the house and were meant for further distribution. Acting on this, our team seized the yaba tablets, a pistol, and four rounds of live ammunition.”

Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate Helal Miah, and a broader investigation is underway to uncover the supply network and connections behind the narcotic consignment. SP Rai assured that more such operations are planned in the near future to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.