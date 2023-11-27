Agartala: In the aftermath of a devastating fire that swept through Battala Market in the early hours of Monday in Agartala city, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has pledged comprehensive support to the affected traders.

Over 150 shops were engulfed in the flames, causing significant damage to the market premises.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Saha, accompanied by Mayor Dipak Majumder of Agartala Municipal Corporation and other officials, promptly visited the site to assess the extent of the damage. Expressing concern for the affected traders, he assured them of government assistance during this challenging time.

During the inspection, CM Saha interacted with the affected traders and expressed gratitude for the timely response of the Fire and Emergency Services, which dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene, preventing further escalation of the fire.

“I have received information that a massive fire engulfed a part of Battala market. Many traders have suffered losses. I have come here with the Mayor, and I have spoken with the ADM. After a complete assessment, we can determine the accurate amount of loss. There were retailers and other shops as well that were damaged,” said Saha.

He revealed that the preliminary assessment suggested a loss exceeding Rs 1 crore, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing assistance.

Saha acknowledged the swift response of the fire brigade, preventing the fire from spreading extensively.

Police said that indicated that the fire likely originated from an electrical short circuit. Immediate action was taken as the Fire and Emergency Services were notified, and the timely arrival of nine fire tenders prevented further devastation.

Police also outlined the extent of the damage, revealing that among the affected shops, 130 were vegetable vendors, five were poultry shops, five were wholesale outlets, and 15 were grocery stores. The estimated loss is expected to exceed Rs 2 crore.

Saha concluded by stating that government officials are actively assessing the situation to determine the most effective ways to assist the victims. Preliminary findings point to a short circuit as the cause of the fire.