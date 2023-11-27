GUWAHATI: A group of boys from the MNDP Hostel at Cotton University in Guwahati, Assam were accused of attacking a woman on Sunday night.

Reports claimed that the hostellers also attacked the woman’s husband when he tried to intervene.

According to the woman, the boys were thrashing an aged man on the road, accusing him of being a thief.

When she and her husband tried to stop them, the boys slapped her husband and then attacked her.

Following this, the locals in the area informed the police.

The woman was taken for a medical examination by the police immediately after reaching the location.

The police said that they are now investigating the incident.

The hostel authorities, however, have denied the allegations that the boys involved in the incident are Cotton University students.

They also said that the hostel students follow set rules.

This is not the first time that Cotton University students have been accused of violence.

In 2019, a group of students from the university were arrested for allegedly attacking a group of students from another university.