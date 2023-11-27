Guwahati: Man-elephant conflict is one of the most crucial issues in Assam and it claimed another life in Goalpara on Sunday night.

As per sources, a woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Tengabari area of Goalpara.

The source informed that the deceased has been identified as Saharbanu Nessa of the same area.

She was allegedly attacked by an adult bull that had been roaming around the area for the past few days.

A herd of elephants had been frequenting the area for the past few days in search of food.

The attack may have been provoked as people had tried to chase away the elephants and they usually destroy crops and other storages during their search for food.

The forest department has also stepped in to chase the elephants back to the forest and ensure that no human lives are lost further.

Last week, a herd of wild elephants trampled four people to death, including two minor children, in the Bormanthi village under the East Forest range of Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The deceased has been identified as Rebecca Kerketa (28), Kanya Tiria (50), and two children, all from the same family.

The tragic event unfolded around 3 pm as the family was returning home from their paddy field when they encountered the herd of two elephants. The elephants charged at them, leaving them with no chance of escape.

In a similar incident on November 18, a retired Army man, Nareshwar Rabha, lost his life after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara, Assam.

The incident occurred on Saturday, leaving the community in a state of shock and despair.

According to an Assam Forest department official, Rabha was traversing the area on his bicycle when he encountered the herd of elephants. The elephants, startled by his presence, launched an attack, inflicting severe injuries on Rabha.