Agartala: An unlisted cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-BM) surrendered before the BSF in Dhalai, Tripura on Sunday.

As per officials, the cadre surrendered near Chawmanu of Dhalai District.

The cadre was identified as Uday Manik Jamatia.

He is a resident of Tulsiram Bari in Killa, Gomati district.

BSF sources said that he decided to leave the path of violence and surrendered to live a normal life.

The surrendered insurgent joined the NLFT-BM outfit in September 2023.

Further legal proceedings regarding the surrender of the cadre are being carried out.

It may be mentioned that the NLFT seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state.

The organisation has been listed as a terrorist organisation in India.