Guwahati: Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has formally revealed the roster of the new committee for the Tripura Pradesh Congress.

The much-anticipated announcement, conveyed by KC Venugopal, the party’s All India General Secretary, on Sunday, outlines a comprehensive lineup of key figures within the Provincial Congress Committee.

The freshly constituted committee introduces 6 Vice-Presidents, each chosen for their distinct expertise and capabilities.

Among them are Ashok Debbarma, Prithvi Dev, Srishtamohan Das, Shantiranjan Debnath, Shankar Malla, and Madan Saha.

Furthermore, the committee boasts 7 General Secretaries, with Prashant Sen Chowdhury, Dilip Kumar Deb, Tarun Saha, Maitri Deb, Shabda Kumar Jamatia, Milan Kar, and Abdul Bachit Chowdhury assuming pivotal roles.

In a bid to fortify the organizational structure, the committee has appointed 19 Secretaries, along with one each for Office Secretary and Treasurer.

The executive team now comprises 41 members, featuring stalwart leaders such as Sameer Ranjan Burman, Sudip Roy Barman, Gopal Chandra Roy, Birajit Sinha, and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl from the Pradesh Congress.

A noteworthy facet of this restructuring is the appointment of 9 new District Presidents, entrusted with leading distinct districts within Tripura Pradesh Congress.

This move is poised to bolster the party’s grassroots presence and influence across the region.

This strategic realignment of leadership positions signals a fresh impetus for the Pradesh Congress in Tripura, with the newly appointed members bringing a wealth of diverse experiences and skills to their roles.