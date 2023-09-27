IMPHAL: The Congress party has once again intensified its attack on the BJP-led Manipur and central government over the turmoil in the Northeast state.

Launching a renewed attack on the BJP government at the Centre and the state, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that “Manipur has been turned into a battlefield”.

"The beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a battlefield, all because of the BJP," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge made this statement after fresh tensions broke out in Manipur after photos of two Meitei students, who went missing on July 06 and ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants, surfaced on social media platforms.

“The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence (in Manipur) has once again shocked the entire nation,” Kharge said.

He added: “It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised in this strife.”

Furthermore, the Congress president criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining ‘silence’ on the violence in Manipur.

“For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He also demanded PM Modi to sack Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur for failing to bring under control the unabated violence in the state.

“High time, PM Modi sacks BJP’s incompetent Manipur chief minister. This would be the first step to control any further turmoil,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that tensions area running high in Manipur, especially the valley areas of the state, following the brutal ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.

Massive protests and demonstrations erupted in the valley areas of Manipur on Tuesday (September 26) after photos of two Meitei students – one male and one female – surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, at least 50 students sustained injuries, mostly females, when Manipur police fired tear gas and mock bombs to disperse thousands of protesting students.

The two young students went missing on July 6, during the peak of ethnic violence in Manipur, and were later allegedly ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

According to the timeline shown in the photos that went viral on social media, the pictures were taken on July 8 – two days after they had gone missing.

Luwangbi, after attending her coaching class, later went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on July 6, has not returned home since then.