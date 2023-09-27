NEW DELHI: The Congress party has slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over the fresh tensions that has gripped the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

Violent protests erupted on Tuesday (September 26) in the valley regions of Manipur over the brutal killing of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.

Senior Congress leaders have once again trained their arms against the Modi-led BJP government in the Centre over the killing of the two young students in Manipur.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Children are the most vulnerable victims of ethnic violence. It is our duty to do all we can to protect them. The horrific crimes being committed in Manipur are beyond words, yet they are being allowed to continue unabated.”

“The central government should be ashamed of its inaction,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh while slamming Narendra Modi over the tensions in Manipur, said that the PM is “only concerned about latching onto power”.

“The Prime Minister is roaming around different states leaving behind his trademark trail of lies, abuses and insults. Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding,” Jairam Ramesh said.

He added: “A horrific video has emerged making a complete mockery of claims of normalcy. But nothing moves or fazes the PM as far as Manipur is concerned. He has simply abandoned the people there.”

“The PM is only concerned about latching onto power come what may and nothing else matters to him,” he said.

Senior Congress leader from Northeast and AICC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang said: “Deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in Manipur. It’s imperative that all stakeholders come together for dialogue and find a peaceful resolution. The Government needs to speak up. The people of Manipur deserve stability and progress, not turmoil.”

Slamming PM Narendra Modi over the fresh tensions in Manipur, Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar said: “The Prime Minister ‘refuses’ to visit Manipur! The Prime Minister ‘refuses’ to speak on Manipur! The Prime Minister ‘refuses’ to bring peace in Manipur! The Prime Minister ‘refuses’ to end BJP’s ‘politics of hatred’ in Manipur!”

Notably, at least 50 students were injured, mostly females, when Manipur police fired tear gas and mock bombs to disperse thousands of students, who took to the streets of Imphal and staged a sit-in protest at the Raj Bhawan gate on Tuesday (September 26).

The students were demanding early justice against the killing of two school students.

Hundreds of students from different educational institutes staged a road blockades at different strategic locations in Imphal Valley.

The students of the CC Higher Secondary School blocked the road leading to the CM’s office. The protesting students later stormed the Raj Bhawan gate where they staged a sit-in protest.

The police opened fire with tear gas and mock bombs to disperse the protesters at different places in the Imphal city.

The injured students were rushed to the RIMS, JNIMS, Raj Medicity, and other private hospitals.

The students took to the streets after the photos of bodies of two students – Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who have been missing since July 6, surfaced on social media.

Both the missing, now dead, students belonged to the Meitei community in Manipur.

According to the timeline shown in the photos that went viral on social media, the pictures were taken on July 8 – two days after they had gone missing.

Luwangbi, after attending her coaching class, later went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on July 6, has not returned home since then.