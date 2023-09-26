Imphal: Mobile internet services in Manipur have been suspended again for five days, effective from Tuesday (September 26), as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth passage of the state government administration.

The suspension comes just three days after internet services were restored in Manipur on September 23, 2023, following a nearly five-month ban.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home) Government of Manipur, stated that the suspension was necessary in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The order also warned that any person found guilty of violating the suspension orders would be liable for legal action.

The order stated that the state government was taking the suspension of mobile internet services very seriously, and that the decision had been taken to prevent the spread of disinformation, false rumors, and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms.

The order also cited the potential for bulk SMS to be used to “facilitate and/or damage to public/private property or aggravate the law and order situation in the state.”