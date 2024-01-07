Haflong: In a crucial election, 111,645 voters will determine the fate of 87 candidates vying for seats in the 13th NC Hill Autonomous Council in Assam’s Dima Hasao on Monday.

Initially, 101 candidates filed nominations, but 8 subsequently withdrew, leaving 93 to contest the polls. The race promises to be tight, with major parties like BJP (28 candidates), INC (24 candidates), and TMC (11 candidates) facing off against AAP (5 candidates) and a significant number of independent candidates (27).

The polling will cover 22 of the 28 council seats. BJP’s pre-emptive wins in six constituencies (Maibang East, Maibang West, Hajadisa, Harangajao, Gunjung, and Hamri) exempted 29,479 voters from these areas from participating in the election.

With concerns about electoral sensitivities, 22 out of 280 polling stations have been classified as “very sensitive,” while 92 are deemed “sensitive.” Officials have deployed CCTV cameras, micro-observers, videographers, and security personnel from both central and state forces to ensure a fair and transparent voting process.

Polling will commence at 8 am and conclude at 4 pm on Monday. The eagerly awaited results are expected to be declared on January 12th, 2024.

The NC Hill Autonomous Council, also known as the Dima Hasao Council, was established under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It plays a crucial role in administering the Dima Hasao district and overseeing the development of the region’s hill people.

Currently, Debolal Gorlosa serves as the Chief Executive Member of the Council.