Guwahati: A wild elephant was killed after being hit by the Down Vivek Express train in Assam’s Jorhat district late Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Bhelaguri Tea Estate in the Mariani area, close to the Baidiha camp.

This stretch of railway track has become a deadly zone for elephants, with as many as three wild elephants losing their lives to train collisions last year.

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was killed by a wild tusker in Borkhola, Boko.

Another individual, estimated to be around 40 years old, suffered serious injuries and was referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

On Saturday, the Nalbari district administration issued prohibitory orders in the Ghograpar area after a herd of wild elephants had entered the village areas in search of food.

The prohibitory orders were issued to prevent harm to humans or animals.