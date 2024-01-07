Guwahati: In a move for clean and efficient transportation, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, unveiled “Electric Bike Taxi and delivery services” through the “Baayu ASTC App” on Sunday.

This landmark initiative marks a significant leap towards sustainable mobility in Assam and sets a precedent for India’s transportation landscape

Baayu ASTC App, the flagship initiative of the “Baayu – Clean Air Movement” by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), is a product of a successful collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech, a local start-up company.

Leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, the app facilitates access to zero-emission bike taxis and delivery services, contributing to cleaner air and improved public health.

“Baayu aims to generate 5,000 livelihood opportunities for driver partners right here in Assam by supporting with electric vehicles, technology platform, Insurance, training, skill development and operating license in linewith Assam Aggregator rules 2022. The move will reduce carbon emissions by 29,000 tonnes per annum and save Rs 73 crore annually on fuel consumption,” said a statement.

Furthermore, Baayu boasts significant environmental benefits. It is projected to reduce carbon emissions by a substantial 29,000 tonnes per year, significantly mitigating Assam’s air pollution, it added.

The transition to electric vehicles is also estimated to translate to annual fuel cost savings of Rs 73 crore, demonstrating the initiative’s economic viability.

The “Baayu – Clean Air Movement” receives crucial support from NITI Aayog’s “Shoonya” campaign, highlighting the government’s commitment to zero-pollution mobility.

Additionally, the app’s adherence to ONDC principles cultivates an open and interoperable digital commerce ecosystem, ensuring fair competition and accessibility for both service providers and users.