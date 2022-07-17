GUWAHATI: Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, late on Saturday night, paid a surprise visit to the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati.

During his visit to the Guwahati ISBT, Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya inspected the condition of the bus terminal.

He also interacted with the passengers at the Guwahati ISBT to take stock of the conditions available at the bus terminal.

After inspection, the Assam transport minister accepted that the basic facilities for the passengers and overall condition of the Guwahati ISBT was in a bad shape.

Parimal Suklabaidya said that the immediate steps must be taken to address the deplorable condition of the Guwahati ISBT.

He also said that staff of the Guwahati ISBT in Assam, who have failed to fulfil their duties to maintain the bus terminal and remain absent from work will soon face action.

Notably, when Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited the Guwahati ISBT, none of the staff of the bus terminal were present for duty.

“The conditions here (Guwahati ISBT) are not up to the mark,” Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

He added: “Issues related to security and hygiene must be addressed at the earliest.”

Notably, Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, during his visit to the Guwahati ISBT, noticed that the toilets were locked up.

Moreover, the drinking water set up at the bus terminal was in a deplorable condition with no water flowing out of the taps.

“I have directed the DGM of (Guwahati) ISBT to resolve all issues including manpower deployment at the earliest,” Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya.