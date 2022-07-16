DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Police on Saturday arrested Baidullah Khan’s sister for alleged extortion and forcing a woman to sell her kidney.

Baidullah is one of the three accused in the animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria suicide case.

The arrested woman was arrested in connection to a case wherein she allegedly extorted money from a woman, forcing the latter to sell one of her kidneys.

It is learnt that a woman from Dibrugarh had borrowed money from Baidullah’s father Abdula Khan, who is a private money lender.

However, when she could not pay back the amount, she allegedly threatened the woman and her family with dire consequences and even physically assaulted them.

With no options left, the woman sold one of her kidneys to clear the debt. According to the woman, she borrowed a sum of Rs 1 lakh from Abdula Khan at an “exorbitant interest rate”.

She alleged that she was told that the due amount had touched Rs 3.5 lakh and she was asked to pay back the sum.

The woman further alleged that her family had approached the Dibrugarh Police for help in 2020 but no action was taken by the authorities back then.

However, the allegations made by the woman regarding the complaint and police not taking action in 2020 have been denied by Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra.

On the basis of an FIR filed by the woman on Saturday, the police arrested Baidulla’s sister and booked her under sections 341/387/294/506/34 IPC r/w section 14(z) Assam Micro Finance Institution (Regulation of Money Lending) Act, 2020 r/w section 19 (d) of the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

It may be mentioned that the Dibrugarh district administration had recently demolished Baidullah Khan’s Dibrugarh residence terming it illegal and unauthorised.