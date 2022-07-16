Guwahati: A woman in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area died after receiving severe burns in a massive fire on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Draupadi Roy.

She was charred to death during the massive fire incident that carried on for hours.

As per reports, the incident took place as multiple LPG cylinders exploded in the house.

As per the reports, the incident might have happened due to a leak in the cylinder which led to the fire and subsequently the explosion in other cylinders in the building.

While the exact damage is yet to be ascertained, it has been estimated that property worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

It took a few hours for the Fire and Emergency Service team to control the situation.

There were no other casualties or severe injuries reported in the incident.