A moderate intensity earthquake has been reported from Manipur.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Manipur late on Saturday night.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake was recorded at 11:42pm on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was 94 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 66 km east-southeast of Moirang in Manipur.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India,” NCS tweeted.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.