AGARTALA: At least 35 students of a Tripura school fell ill and were hospitalized after consuming mid-day meal.

Following the incident, the chief medical officer of Dhalai district in Tripura has ordered immediate seizure of vegetables, cooked stuff and other related materials for proper testing.

The students were from the junior basic English medium school in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The incident took place at Longtharai Valley subdivisions Chawmanu area on Saturday.

Doctors said it was an alleged adverse effect of the food.

Sources said, “The students who were served the faulty meal could sense that it was no longer worthy of eating. Some students told their family members that there was a foul smell coming out of the Khichdi.”

Meanwhile, soon after eating the food, students were feeling uneasy and some were vomiting.

They were rushed to the hospital and after primary treatment most of them were discharged.

As per the latest information, only eight to nine children are admitted who would be discharged by Sunday.

All the seized items and collected samples would be sent for testing on Monday.