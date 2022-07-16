AGARTALA: The ruling BJP and opposition TIPRA seem to have rolled their sleeves targeting the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled in early 2023.

With elections drawing closer, the parties are making all possible efforts to put out the best result they can achieve. With every passing day, new political equations are coming into play as all believe even a minor swing mind of voters may bring major changes in the poll results.

The ruling BJP which claims to run an organization devoid of any lapses from top to bottom is quick to flag its weak points and initiate a course correction.

The party as part of its national exercise identified 100 weak booths in two parliamentary constituencies each.

BJP National vice president Dilip Ghosh who is given the charge to strengthen these booths arrived here in Agartala on Saturday and interacted with party leaders, MPs and MLAs of these booths.

Party sources said, Ghosh advised the party workers to participate in the party activities to make sure that weak booths could be changed into party strongholds.

“He has given specific tasks to party workers and will review the progress from time to time. Booth presidents, Shakti Kendras and other primary orgnaizational setups have been given with a host of duties,” a senior party member said.

Similarly, TIPRA Motha has also organized a meeting of the party’s key functionaries to discuss the organizational challenges. Party chief Pardyot Kishore Debbarman chaired the meeting and asked the party workers to ramp up the activities.

He said the fight is for the rights of people and the work must continue it relentlessly.