All vacant posts under the Tripura government will be filled up soon.

This was stated by senior Tripura BJP leader Subrata Chakraborty.

Employment is a big issue in Tripura, said Subrata Chakraborty.

Chakraborty said that the issue of unemployment in Tripura was discussed in the two-day BJP state executive meeting.

Posts for which interviews are underway will be filled up immediately, he said.

The Tripura BJP leader added that steps will be taken to fill up other vacant posts.

Notably, this assurance from the BJP leader comes amid growing anger among the people of Tripura, especially youths, due to rising unemployment issue in the state.

Top Tripura BJP leaders, including CM Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Den also took part in the state executive meeting of the saffron party.

The Tripura BJP executive meeting holds significance as it comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year.