AGARTALA: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that India’s history is a lot more than glorious tales surrounding a family. This Parivaar Vaad needs to end.

India and its freedom struggle are a lot more than the contribution of one family, he said in an oblique reference to the Gandhi family.

He said, “The way history in India taught so far the stress was laid on the contribution of one single family. But, the truth is starkly opposite. Lakhs of people made supreme sacrifices so that the country can attain independence. Our next generation should be aware of the country’s rich history and cultural heritage”.

The Deputy CM also slammed the ideological rival communists and said, “People like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya realized the fact that neither communism nor liberalism can help our country grow but Nationalism can”, he added.

The Minister was addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Agartala on Wednesday.

He also said that the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabha Vikas is not a political narrative. He rather explained it as a cultural legacy inherited from the ancient scriptures and sages.