Guwahati: A mentally challenged man from Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar has gone missing in Guwahati.

As per the man’s family, the 25-year-old man has been identified as Tage Biga.

He had come to Guwahati on June 4 with his brother but on the same evening, he went out without informing anyone and since then he has been missing.

The man’s brother who works at a private office here in Guwahati said that both had reached on Monday morning in Guwahati from Itanagar. Shortly after reaching, he went to the office leaving Tage at home with other relatives.

However, after he came back from the office, their brother-in-law informed him that Tage went out but did not return for more than an hour.

They then searched the room he was staying in and found that he had even taken his travel bag.

Initially, they thought that he might have returned to Itanagar but then after enquiring, they found that he was untrackable.

His brother keeping his mental state in mind fears that he might have wandered off and might be lost.

They have filed a missing report at the Dispur Police Station and have urged people to contact 08974462072 or 08413999936 if they have any information on Tage Biga.