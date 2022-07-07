New Delhi: As controversies regarding Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra and her remark on Goddess Kali, she said that she stands by her comment.

She further challenged the BJP which has been demanding actions on the remark to prove her wrong.

She further said that the BJP is trying to “impose a monolithic, patriarchal, Brahminical, North Indian idea of my religion”.

She told NDTV, “I challenge the BJP to prove me wrong. Anywhere in Bengal where they file a case, there will be a Kali temple within 5 km where the goddess is worshipped thus.”

Moitra further citing the Kalbhairav temple of Ujjain and the Kamakhya temple of Assam, dared the BJP governments of the two states to file affidavits contradicting her.

Earlier on Wednesday BJP in Bengal came up with the demand for the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accusing her of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus after she remarked on Goddess Kali.

The BJP while putting forward the demand said that if the police do not take any action against Moitra, then the party will move the court.

It may be mentioned that Mahua Moitra at a conclave recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine “Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person had his or her unique way of worshipping deities.”

Her comments were in response to a question related to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed as a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

Following this, Bengal BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar said that according to the norms of the Sanatan Hindu dharma, Goddess Kali is never worshipped as a goddess who consumes alcohol and meat.

He added that Hindus consider Goddess Kali for ages as a symbol of power against evil.

He claimed that the comments by the MP have hurt religious sentiments.