Kolkata: The BJP in Bengal has come with a demand for the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accusing her of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus after she remarked on Goddess Kali.

The BJP while putting forward the demand said that if the police do not take any action against Moitra, then the party will move the court.

It may be mentioned that Mahua Moitra at a conclave recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine “Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person had his or her unique way of worshipping deities.”

Her comments were in response of a question related to the latest outrage over a film poster that showed a woman dressed as a Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

Following this, Bengal BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar said that according to the norms of the Sanatan Hindu dharma, Goddess Kali is never worshipped as a goddess who consumes alcohol and meat.

He added that Hindus consider Goddess Kali for ages as a symbol of power against evil.

He claimed that the comments by the MP have hurt religious sentiments.

“We demand her immedite arreste”, Sukanta added.