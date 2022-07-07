Guwahati: Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association and Modern English School in Guwahati’s Kahilipara jointly organized the 1st All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 for different ages starting from 8 to 17 years students.

The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, and is scheduled to end on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The event, held at the Modern English School premises in Kahilipara witnessed over 600 participants from all over Assam.

Four major divisions based on the age groups of Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo championship included below eight years (5-7 years), Sub-Junior (8-11 years), Cadet (12-14 years), and Junior (15-17 years Boys and Girls).

Speaking about the championship and its benefit, Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School said, “Taekwondo is a combat sport with thousand-year-old history across the globe. It trains students to build physical and mental strength and adds to their overall development. The popular forms of Taekwondo need intensive training and focus, which help students align their minds with their bodies and better control their movements and reflexes.

She added, “It has greater relevance in today’s time, especially when students deal with stress and anxiety. We encourage our students to take up more sports as it brings more stability to their life by giving them space to re-energize themselves, gaining physical, mental, and emotional stability. Also, sports like Taekwondo help inculcate humbling nature in the students.”

Hiranya Saikia, General Secretary of All Assam Taekwondo Association said, “We are thrilled to observe the active participation and interest of the students toward Taekwondo. Competitions like these encourage learning various defensive skills. Also, Taekwondo requires intense training, deep focus, and devotion to achieve different levels of expertise, which builds strength and self-confidence in young minds.

He added that it is also essential for school girls to develop mental and physical defensive skills to protect themselves against any form of attack or intrusion.

Ali Ahmed Zafri, General Secretary of Kamrup Metro District Taekwando Association and International Referee Black Belt 5th Dan, said, “The event will raise awareness among children about sports, physical health, and fitness.”

He added that besides fitness, it will also showcase how sports lift one’s emotional health and add discipline to their life.

The international referee added, “We are thrilled to witness the growing interest of students in Taekwondo. Given this year’s response, we are keen on organising more such competitions for school students of different age groups, encouraging them to make sports an integral part of their lives.”