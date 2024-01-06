Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rapid progress and development of the north bank of Brahmaputra while attending the 9th biennial session of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union (AASKSU) in Dhemaji district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing at a rapid speed. The most important facet of this growth story is that it is not limited to a few urban pockets but a sincere attempt has been made to ensure that the development trickles down to the interiors of the country.

“His inspiring leadership has ensured that our policy framework executes strategies that are focussed on the holistic and well-rounded development of the country. Never has there been a government that has given so much due attention to the progress and development of the north-east than that under Prime Minister Modi.

With the record number of visits by the Prime Minister, the government machinery has been constantly revved up to deliver and bring about holistic development for the people of the region. Gone are those days when the people of the Northeast had to fight for their due rights, as under PM Modi, the region has taken the driver’s seat of India’s new run of progress and development.”

Highlighting the progress made by the north bank of Brahmaputra, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The north bank of Brahmaputra, despite its tremendous potential to grow and prosper, remain neglected for decades after decades under the dark age of Congress government. No sincere effort was ever taken by successive Congress governments, both at the centre and the state, to make an effort to bring progress and development to the north bank of Brahmaputra.

“Under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister, the north bank is getting its due attention with efforts made to result in rapid progress and development. The work is going at a rapid pace in the construction of roads, and bridges; enabling infrastructure that are pre-requisite for the development of any region. This will not only ensure smooth transportation but also provide employment avenues, commercial interest and trading activities for the people of the region to benefit economically.

“With the eradication of middlemen from the government welfare schemes, the people are already availing the direct benefit of government’s welfare efforts, making a true transformation in their quality of lives. I am sure this solid foundation in the northern bank of Brahmaputra will herald a new age of progress and development for Assam and the region.”

The meeting was also graced by the Minister of Education, Govt of Assam and MLA of Dhemaji, Ranoj Pegu; Chief Electoral Member, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Sonowal; President, All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students Union (AASKU), Debananda Cheleng; General Secretary, All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students Union, Parikshit Sonowal along with the Vice President of AASKSU, Raju Sonowal; the Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Council (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah; founder president and noted advocate, Keshab Chandra Sonowal; Chairperson of Dhemaji Municipal Board, Deeprekha Das Bagri; the Vice Chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority, Ashim Hazarika; Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha, Mridul Sonowal; Dhemaji Students Union among other dignitaries.