Nagaon: On Saturday, a group of miscreants allegedly attacked two police officers on duty at the Mowamari Police Outpost in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports, the two officers, identified as Jalal Uddin Ahmed and Sanjib Das, were heading towards a market from the outpost when they were attacked by a three-member gang.

The miscreants reportedly beat the officers with sticks and other weapons, leaving them with serious injuries.

Also Read: Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa to discuss regional security

Ahmed and Das were rushed to the Kaoimari Nurul Islam F.R.U for advanced medical treatment.

While their condition is currently stable, they are under medical attention.

Also Read: Assam: PM’s efforts key to rapid progress of Brahmaputra’s North Bank, says Sonowal

The police have managed to apprehend one of the miscreants, identified as Julhas Ali.

The other two, Jalal and Rocky, are still at large.

A search operation is underway to track them down.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.