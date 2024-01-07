Imphal/Guwahati: In a significant meeting focused on regional stability and development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed various matters concerning the security and development of the Northeast region, with a particular focus on the welfare of the Manipuri community residing in Assam.

Biren Singh flew down to Guwahati from Imphal on Friday evening, January 5, 2024, for the meeting.

Sources indicate that the Manipur Chief Minister carried a message seeking cooperation in finding a solution to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has claimed over 200 lives since May 3, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Biren Singh described the meeting as a “pleasure” and acknowledged the discussions on regional security and development.

He further highlighted the focus on initiatives for the well-being of Manipuris living in Assam, a community estimated at 168,127 strong according to the 2011 census.

The meeting holds significant importance considering the long-standing historical connection between the two states.

Manipuris, particularly the Meitei people, have resided in the Barak Valley of Assam since 1757, fleeing persecution in the princely state of Manipur.

The recent ethnic violence in Manipur, primarily driven by the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has further emphasized the need for inter-state collaboration and support for the community.

Currently, over 61,000 people remain displaced within Manipur, residing in 350 relief camps across the state.