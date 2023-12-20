Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the annexe building for the Court of District and Sessions Judge at Thoubal Court Complex, located about 30 km from Imphal.

During the inaugural ceremony, Singh emphasized the importance of a robust judicial system and pledged to take steps to strengthen it in the state.

He highlighted the need for a Law University in Manipur and assured the gathering that the government would take all necessary steps to establish one.

“The Manipur government is committed to strengthening the judicial system in the state,” Singh said.

“We believe that a strong and independent judiciary is essential for a just and equitable society. We are taking steps to improve the infrastructure of our courts, recruit more judges, and provide better training for our judicial officers.”

The newly inaugurated G+3 Annexe Building is expected to improve the working conditions of judges and court staff and provide better facilities for litigants.

The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8.8 crore.

In addition to the Thoubal Court Complex, the Manipur government is also constructing new court complexes in Tamenglong, Kakching, and Senapati.

The government is also planning to establish a District & Sessions Court in Jiribam and a single Court building in Mao with judicial quarters.

“A Law University would be a major boost to legal education in Manipur,” said Advocate TK Singh, president of the Manipur Bar Association.

He added, “It would provide an opportunity for students from Manipur to pursue legal careers without having to go outside the state.”