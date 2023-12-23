By Suroj Barman

Haflong: At least 93 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming 13th NC Hill Autonomous Council (NCHAC) election in Dima Hasao, Assam, which is scheduled for January 8, 2024.

The list of validly nominated candidates was declared by the Returning Officer (RO) and District Commissioner, Dima Hasao Simanta Kumar Das on Saturday.

A total of 101 candidates had filed their nominations to contest for 28 seats, but 8 have withdrawn their candidature.

The names of constituencies from which candidates have withdrawn are one from 9-Maibang East, two from 10-Maibang West, one from 13–Hajadisa, one from 16-Diyungmukh (Diyungbra), one from 20-Gunjung, one from 23- Harangjao, and one from 24-Hamri.

Returning Officer Das said that the list has been sent to the Election Commission and will be released after final scrutiny and validation by the Election Commissioner.

The BJP is ahead in the polls, having already won 6 seats uncontested as the opposition party has withdrawn their candidates.

The candidates who were declared uncontested winners are Nojit Kemprai (EM) from Gunjung, Monjit Naiding (HMB chairman) from Hamri, Projith Hojai (EM) from Hajadisa, Amendu Hojai (EM) from Harangajao, Mohet Hojai (former CEM) from Maibang West, and Monjoy Langthasa (fresh candidate) from Maibang East constituency.

The NCHAC is an autonomous council that governs the Dima Hasao district of Assam. The council has 28 elected members and 5 nominated members.

The council has powers over a range of subjects, including land, forest, education, and health.

The upcoming election is being seen as a key test for the BJP, which has been in power in Dima Hasao since 2016.