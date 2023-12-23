Guwahati: Two men were arrested with a huge quantity of ammunition in the Bokajan area in Karbi Anglong, Assam.

As per reports, the two were arrested by a team of Assam Police and CRPF.

The accused were arrested based on specific inputs.

As per reports, the team found 150 live rounds of ammunition with six magazines and various other items.

The team nabbed the suspected at a checkpoint at the Khatkhati area in Bokajan Sub-Division.

The two suspected persons were travelling on a bus from Dimapur, Nagaland.

An investigation has been initiated to determine if the two are involved with any militant outfit.

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, activities of some militant organisations have seen a rise in Assam.

The police have been setting up checkposts across all sensitive areas.