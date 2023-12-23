Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has launched a new world-class executive lounge on the ground floor of the Guwahati railway station in Assam.

General Manager of NF Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the new passenger amenity in the presence of other senior railway officials.

The new executive lounge, having a seating capacity of 92 persons at a time, is expected to provide superior facilities for the passengers waiting for trains.

The new executive lounge at the Guwahati railway station in Assam provides a spacious area for rest for both the incoming as well as outgoing passengers.

The fully air-conditioned new executive lounge has facilities like sofa sets, LED television with a music system, travel desk, free Wi-Fi, a mini-cloak room and beverage cum snacks stalls, among others.

The NF Railway has developed such executive lounges at various railway stations throughout the zone to let the national and domestic travelers spend their waiting time comfortably with quality.

The Guwahati railway station, one of the most important railway stations of the entire Northeast region of India, is also one of the most income generating stations under the jurisdiction of the NF Railway.

The newly constructed executive lounge provides numerous facilities to travelers including the business class passengers.

The passengers can have airport-like facilities at a minimal charge of Rs 30 for an hour and additional Rs 20 for each exceeding hour.

The travelers can get a paid bath and change facility, breakfast, lunch and dinner inside the lounge itself.

Guwahati, being the biggest city of the region, also serves as the gateway to the Northeast.

Lying in the heart of the city, the Guwahati railway station in Assam has been serving as the connectivity hub for the region.

With these newly added facilities, the station has now added another feather in its cap of providing world-class facilities to the passengers.