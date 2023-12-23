GUWAHATI: As many as eight block development officers (BDOs) in Assam have been suspended for alleged ‘unauthorised’ withdrawal of government funds.

This step was taken by the Assam government to uphold financial discipline and integrity within its administrative ranks.

The suspended officials are Abinash Taye from Silchar Development Block in Cachar district, Dwijen Kumar Bora from Jorhat East Development Block in Jorhat district, Bornali Phukan from Kakopathar Development Block in Tinsukia district, Gautam Kr. Sarmah from Sakomatha Development Block in Biswanath district, Palak Kumar Sarmah from Sootea Development Block in Biswanath district, Hema Kanta Borah from Gabhoru Development Block in Sonitpur district, Arun Kumar Das from Chaiduar Development Block in Biswanath district, and Rashmi Rekha Mahanta from Biswanath Development Block in Biswanath district.

The disciplinary action was initiated by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) in Assam.

Separate suspension orders were issued to the concerned BDOs, condemning the unauthorized fund withdrawals as a severe breach of financial regulations and a direct challenge to the authority of the state.