Imphal: Two youths who survived the ruthless killing expedition of armed miscreants along the Manipur-Myanmar border were successfully rescued by the Assam Rifles from different locations, official sources said on Saturday.

Laishram Rajesh (26) from Thoubal district and another youth namely Arnold from Kakching who went out from their respective houses along with 13 other Meitei youths, managed to escape the massacre committed by the armed miscreants at Leithao village of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on December 4, 2023, the sources said.

They went together with the 13 martyrs who were murdered by the armed militants after subjecting them to inhuman torture at Leithao village.

The rescue operations were launched after receiving missing complaints from the concerned authorities.

Acting on specific intelligence of the likely presence of a person who escaped the massacre, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Yangkhul, Kheti, and Shaibol, and rescued Laishram Rajesh.

He was found in an extremely weak and famished condition.

He was immediately given first aid food and carried to the Assam Rifles Post at Shaibol.

After medical care and rest, the individual fully stabilized and was handed over to Police authorities.

The Assam Rifles also rescues Arnold from Kakching who escaped the massacre. He was found at a place in Kamjong district on December 10 and safely reunited with his family.

It may be noted that a total of 32 persons belonging to the warring groups — the Meities and Kukis are on the missing list as of Saturday.