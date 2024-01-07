Hojai: As campaigning ended for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections, over Rs 11 lakh meant for alleged bribes was seized from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and his associates in Hojai, Assam.

Acting on a tip, a joint operation by the Hojai district administration and police intercepted two vehicles near Lanka town on Sunday.

Upon inspection, officials found bags containing Rs 11.5 lakh cash, suspected to be intended for distribution among voters ahead of Monday’s elections.

Also Read: Assam: 111,645 voters to decide fate of 87 Candidates in NCHAC election

Eight individuals, including the BJP candidate for East Maibang constituency, Manjoy Langthasa, were detained in connection with the case.

Ironically, Langthasa had already won the seat unopposed after all other candidates withdrew their nominations.

Also Read: Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa to discuss regional security

“The operation was carried out on National Highway 54 at Shankardev Nagar. We seized Rs 11 lakh 50 thousand cash from the accused”, an official said.

The seized vehicles, detained individuals, and cash were handed over to the police and Election Commission for further investigation and legal action.