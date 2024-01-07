Guwahati: A woman working as a mid-day meal cook at a school in Karimganj, Assam was allegedly murdered on Sunday by her brother-in-law inside the school premises.

The incident occurred at Vivekananda LP School in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area.

The victim, identified as Mousumi Paul, was reportedly conversing with a teacher when her brother-in-law, Pinku Paul, entered the school and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

Witnesses, including teachers and students, locked the classroom door in fear while locals rushed to the scene alerted by the screams.

Despite being rushed to the Ramkrishna Nagar health centre and later planned for transfer to Hailakandi Civil Hospital due to the severity of her injuries, Mousumi Paul succumbed to her wounds while en route.

Ramkrishna Nagar police arrived and apprehended Pinku Paul, the prime suspect in the case.

They also recovered the weapon used in the attack.