AGARTALA: Tripura leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Wednesday wondered why the state unit of BJP had maintained an uneasy silence when it comes to the corruption charges raised against former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“Everyday corruption charges against the former Chief Minister are hitting the headlines in local newspapers. And, I am surprised to see the party taking no stand regarding the issue. The party is silent for reasons best known to them and their silence in a way justifying the allegations”, said Sarkar.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati continues to battle floods, one injured in landslide

He was addressing a poll rally at the Jubarajnagar assembly constituency under North Tripura district in favour of CPIM candidate Shailendra Chandra Nath.

Slamming the state and central governments, Sarkar said, “BJP is in power in the Centre and ruling the state as well. The double-engine government is practically burning a hole in the pockets of commoners.”

Also Read: Assam: “Neglected by Government”, villagers take up shovels to construct road in Dibrugarh

He added, “The prices of petroleum products—Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are increasing exorbitantly. And due to this, the prices of other commodities are also increasing. The state government has no intention to initiate any relief for the people of the state. Instead, they have levied their own taxes from petrol and diesel.”

Sarkar also came down heavily on the “terror squads” of the BJP and exhorted the voters to resist and if necessary retaliate to ensure the voting rights of every electorate.