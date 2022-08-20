AGARTALA: CPIM politburo member and Tripura leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar on Friday lashed out at the state government for ignoring the threats posed by leftover insurgent groups despite being warned by the opposition repeatedly.

Issuing a press statement soon after the death of a BSF head constable in a suspected NLFT ambush in Kanchanpur, Sarkar condemned the cowardly attack of the banned NLFT and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing his sharp disappointment over the state government’s alleged ignorance in combating the active insurgent groups, Sarkar said, “Time and again, I have drawn the notice of the state government and demanded a strong security build up in the vulnerable areas after every such attack.”

Suspecting political backing, he said, “Who are the political personalities using such forces for narrow political gains? On several occasions, newspaper reports have indicated that NLFT is getting political sponsorship for reviving their base again. We have demanded stern action against those people. But no one is there to pay attention to these words”.

Sarkar also said that shifting TSR battalions in other states is also a reason behind such attacks.

“We have requested the state government not to disrupt the second line of defence built by TSR personnel. But, the TSR battalions were shifted out for other duties. It is the ignorance of the state government that led to one after another such bloodshed”, he claimed.

Sarkar also appealed to the people to unite against such divisive forces trying to disrupt the peace.